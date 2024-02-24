DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) COO Michael David Staffieri Sells 29,488 Shares

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DaVita Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $125.25 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

