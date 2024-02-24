DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

