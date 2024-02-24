DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
