David Zapolsky Sells 10,920 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $174.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
