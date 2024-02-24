David Zapolsky Sells 10,920 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMZN opened at $174.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

