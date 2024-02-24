Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after acquiring an additional 764,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,038,000 after purchasing an additional 444,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,647,433,000 after purchasing an additional 399,739 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $527.24 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $487.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

