Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $1.04 Million Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.