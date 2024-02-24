Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after acquiring an additional 507,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after acquiring an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $148.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.