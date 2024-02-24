Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Innoviva worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Price Performance

NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.