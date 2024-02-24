Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 25,486 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,937,000 after buying an additional 333,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,438,000 after buying an additional 751,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $55.06 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $60.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

