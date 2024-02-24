Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 51,891 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 487.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of Zumiez worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 19.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $17.42 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

