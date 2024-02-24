Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) versus MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Head-To-Head Review

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) and MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of MTY Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and MTY Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.16% 49.39% 9.71% MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $5.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MTY Food Group pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Darden Restaurants pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MTY Food Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Darden Restaurants and MTY Food Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $11.01 billion 1.84 $981.90 million $8.27 20.50 MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A $1.41 26.04

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than MTY Food Group. Darden Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTY Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Darden Restaurants and MTY Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 4 12 0 2.75 MTY Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $174.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. MTY Food Group has a consensus price target of $57.13, indicating a potential upside of 55.57%. Given MTY Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MTY Food Group is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats MTY Food Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc. operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc. and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc. in July 2003. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

