Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $244.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $231.00 to $244.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $263.97 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $269.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after acquiring an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

