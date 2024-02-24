Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) SVP Tony Satterthwaite Sells 37,450 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $269.70.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.