CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

