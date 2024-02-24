Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 28th

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NYSE:CCK opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

