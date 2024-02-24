Cronos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.14 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $10.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00071025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

