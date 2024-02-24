Critical Analysis: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) vs. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mercurity Fintech and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 1 1 5 0 2.57

LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $14.07, suggesting a potential upside of 25.19%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 162.93 -$5.64 million N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $660.73 million 3.20 -$48.73 million $0.08 140.52

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com 2.11% 16.14% 5.78%

Risk and Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Mercurity Fintech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

