Craig Hallum Reaffirms Hold Rating for VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of VZIO opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 593,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200,261 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VIZIO by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

