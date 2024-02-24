Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $87.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $70.44 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.