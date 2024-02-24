Covestor Ltd Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after acquiring an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $80.20 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

