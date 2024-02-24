Covestor Ltd Sells 834 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock worth $6,570,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.9 %

SLB opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

