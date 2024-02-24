Covestor Ltd Sells 817 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

