Covestor Ltd Sells 712 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

PNFP opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.