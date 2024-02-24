Covestor Ltd Sells 100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $184.10 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.52 and a one year high of $218.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.82.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

