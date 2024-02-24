Covestor Ltd Purchases 181 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $116.32.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $272,842. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

