Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in National Beverage by 38.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $51.09 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.80.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%.

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.