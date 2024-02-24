Covestor Ltd Has $141,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

