Covestor Ltd Has $126,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

SPGI stock opened at $438.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.65. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

