Covestor Ltd Has $122,000 Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Saia were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 101.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Saia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $4,551,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $563.59 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $571.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.54.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

