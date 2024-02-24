Covestor Ltd Has $122,000 Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $45.88 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

