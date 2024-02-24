Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.