Covestor Ltd Buys 991 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $70.16 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.