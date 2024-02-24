Covestor Ltd Buys 471 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 54.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,058.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,058.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

ADC stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

