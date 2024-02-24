Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AAON were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AAON by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AAON stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.89.
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.
