Covestor Ltd Acquires 245 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after buying an additional 46,330 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 925,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,157,000 after buying an additional 29,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

