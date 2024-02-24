Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,109 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after acquiring an additional 328,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,801 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,672 shares of company stock worth $967,988 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

