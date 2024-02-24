Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Eight Capital

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.75.

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

About Coveo Solutions

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.27. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of C$6.02 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$567.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

