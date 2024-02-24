Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) EVP Samuel F. Hough Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 579,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Covenant Logistics Group

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.