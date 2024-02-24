Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Coterra Energy has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

CTRA stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

