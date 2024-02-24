CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 49,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

