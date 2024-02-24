COPT Defense Properties (CDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 17th

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
COPT Defense Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.
COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $26.80.
Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CDP
About COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COPT Defense Properties
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.