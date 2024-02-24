Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Copart Stock Up 4.0 %

CPRT opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

