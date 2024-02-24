Contrasting Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 184.70%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 132.67%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $108.46 million 21.70 -$325.99 million ($0.97) -17.45 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $270.83 million 4.32 -$247.12 million ($1.25) -4.57

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -36.51% -11.54% -9.20% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -74.43% N/A -39.26%

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics



Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2. Its brain-penetrant small molecule programs comprise BIIB122/DNL151 LRRK2 inhibitor program for Parkinson's disease; SAR443820/DNL788 RIPK1 inhibitor program for CNS disease; and DNL343 eIF2B Activator program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's other programs comprise SAR443122/DNL758 RIPK1 inhibitor program for peripheral inflammatory diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH; Genzyme Corporation; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-und Entwicklungsges m.b.H, and F-star Biotechnology Limited; and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases; and Galidesivir, to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

