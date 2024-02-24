Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $524,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE F opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

