Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 745 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $181.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

