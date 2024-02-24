Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 382 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

