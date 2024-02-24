Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $252.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

