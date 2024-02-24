Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

