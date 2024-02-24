Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

