Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New $310,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

