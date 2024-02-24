Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

EOG opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

